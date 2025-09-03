 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836969 Edited 3 September 2025 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
*Improved English translations.

*Added a minimum guarantee to keycard placement in Repeated Anastasia and Forgotten Ship to slightly ease difficulty.

*Fixed an issue in Forgotten Ship where, after completing the Bedroom rescue, you could no longer move to the Underground Module even though no event was active.

*Fixed an issue where destroying Enigma with the Heavy Radio inside the Nightmare failed to break the door in reality.

*Fixed an issue in Repeated Anastasia where the countdown did not display after completing the Bedroom rescue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3879061
