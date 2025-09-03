*Improved English translations.



*Added a minimum guarantee to keycard placement in Repeated Anastasia and Forgotten Ship to slightly ease difficulty.



*Fixed an issue in Forgotten Ship where, after completing the Bedroom rescue, you could no longer move to the Underground Module even though no event was active.



*Fixed an issue where destroying Enigma with the Heavy Radio inside the Nightmare failed to break the door in reality.



*Fixed an issue in Repeated Anastasia where the countdown did not display after completing the Bedroom rescue.