Gameplay & Balance
• Weapon upgrades now properly save and load between sessions. (Community feedback: Hydremajor117)
• Damage multiplying effects are now calculated based on weapon base damage. (Community feedback: GoodOlRusty)
Audio & Visuals
• Fixed bug that caused audio settings to not apply to all audio instances due to duplicate audio mixers.
• Added new SFX:
– Life Steal effect
– Corruption-Fueled start and end
– Ignited explosion
0.8.53 – Weapon upgrades saving, audio, and enemy fixes
