Gameplay & Balance

• Weapon upgrades now properly save and load between sessions. (Community feedback: Hydremajor117)

• Damage multiplying effects are now calculated based on weapon base damage. (Community feedback: GoodOlRusty)



Audio & Visuals

• Fixed bug that caused audio settings to not apply to all audio instances due to duplicate audio mixers.

• Added new SFX:

– Life Steal effect

– Corruption-Fueled start and end

– Ignited explosion