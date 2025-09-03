 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19836954 Edited 3 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Balance
• Weapon upgrades now properly save and load between sessions. (Community feedback: Hydremajor117)
• Damage multiplying effects are now calculated based on weapon base damage. (Community feedback: GoodOlRusty)

Audio & Visuals
• Fixed bug that caused audio settings to not apply to all audio instances due to duplicate audio mixers.
• Added new SFX:
  – Life Steal effect
  – Corruption-Fueled start and end
  – Ignited explosion

Changed files in this update

Depot 2412201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link