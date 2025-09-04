Hey there, Cleaners!

Today we are releasing our second major content update -🧼"The Big Wash"💰 update! Yay!

Huge thanks to everyone who tested on the Experimental Branch. Your reports and suggestions helped us tune balance, fix issues, and polish the new systems for this release.

If you enjoy the update, please consider leaving a Steam review. It really helps! You can also share feedback on our Discord and on the UpVote Board.

🚀All the features planned for this update are done🚀

Full Patch Notes

🔧 Key Improvements

The new Industrial Washing Machine: it removes any type of dirt using one of three special chemicals (Detergents) and can be used like a regular washer. Check the usage guide printed on the top panel. Don’t forget a coin to pay for a run.

It can also wash dirty containers. Remember to dry them after washing.

Added new consumables for the Industrial Washing Machine called Detergents , used to clean different types of dirt. Pour a Detergent into the dedicated slot and watch it work.

New consumable for the Workbench called Foam Sprayer . Three types are available depending on what you want to clean. The foam can dissipate and clean items automatically, or you can use a Sponge to speed it up. Once delivered it appears at the Workbench and can be refilled.

You can wash marked money with a Foam Sprayer at the Workbench or with a Detergent in the Industrial Washing Machine.

A new chemical dirt type called Goo . To clean it, you need the anti-Goo Detergent or Foam . It is very rare and starts appearing after level 17.

Sponge is now a consumable. You can buy extras. It wears down in stages and is available from the very start at the Workbench.

Added a new rare Container type called Barrel.

🛠️ Other minor changes

Added hotkey V to close the Scanner .

Updated visuals for the Shopping Cart .

Set the Workbench to a new position and a new startup loadout when starting a new game (for smoother progression for new players).

Added a few more sounds and general audio improvements.

Minor adjustments to the Quest Generator system .

Added some optimizations for the Workbench when handling large amounts of money.

Optimized coin visuals and introduced new coin icons

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed visuals for some types of containers.

Fixed some random issues where the Scanner showed false information about object status (dirty, inked, etc.).

Fixed some physics issues for Money Counters.

Minor optimizations for in-game 3D content.

Optimizations for performance when many Money Sorters are on screen.

Fixed a burning issue with the Furnace.

Minor localization and UI fixes in FR, RU, ES.

Fixed the issue where Scanner and Phone could be open simultaneously.

Fixed the issue where empty containers displayed money and items.

Fixed incorrect color display for containers.

Thank you for every Wishlist, bug report, and idea. Have fun with 'The Big Wash'!

– The Cash Cleaner Team 💸

Looking for more?

Another Forklift-published game still has its demo up. An improved version is already in the works. It might be your thing 👇🏻