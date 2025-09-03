 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19836784 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Increased the number of secret realm drops in high difficulty levels.
2. Fixed the issue of incorrect display of some scene levels in the Fengrenyan Map.
3. Optimized the display effect of equipment slots in the backpack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link