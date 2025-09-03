1. Increased the number of secret realm drops in high difficulty levels.
2. Fixed the issue of incorrect display of some scene levels in the Fengrenyan Map.
3. Optimized the display effect of equipment slots in the backpack.
Fixes and updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update