Hotfix #2



Major rebinding : Now most actions are done with left mouse button and you release carried items with the right mouse button (hold it to throw).



Radioactivity is back ! : Radioactivity has been accidentally disabled on last update and is now back in the game ! Good luck with that :p



Vaccine : Vaccination is now required for some living cargo starting from the 2nd skull



Thank you window : A new window appears after the end game screen to invite testers to leave feedback on the Discord and thank them for playing our game ❤️



In-game player voices boost : We significantly increased the min and max range of the player's voices



Sound balancing : Very loud sounds very annoying ? Can't hear your friends talking ? We fixed a good portion of them ! :)



Water-management facilitation : We moved the water source to the same room as the needy generator in hope it's gonna help newcomers to understand what is expected to be done in order not to blow up the station too early 😆