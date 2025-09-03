 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19836678 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Long awaited features:
* You can now stop the production of a business.
* You can now sell a business to other traders (more updates to what they do with the business next week).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link