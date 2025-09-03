 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836656 Edited 3 September 2025 – 09:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There is a new playtest version. This will be the final version of the playtest before we officialy release the Demo!

We have some new features including:

- You can now switch screens!
- We have localized the game in English, German and Chinese!
- There is a Focus Mode now that will slow the game down and allow you to focus on your work :)
- Tooltips and names of items!
- new and reworked assets for all Plant assets
- Many Bugfixes

Changed files in this update

