There is a new playtest version. This will be the final version of the playtest before we officialy release the Demo!



We have some new features including:



- You can now switch screens!

- We have localized the game in English, German and Chinese!

- There is a Focus Mode now that will slow the game down and allow you to focus on your work :)

- Tooltips and names of items!

- new and reworked assets for all Plant assets

- Many Bugfixes