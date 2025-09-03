- Added the ability to view secondary mech skill information during mech upgrades.
- Fixed several bugs that caused client crashes during battles.
- Fixed a bug where mechs overlapped on the battlefield.
- Fixed a bug where skill effects for support professions disappeared.
Ver 1.0.9.001 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update