Thanks for playing Fresh Tracks! We’ve pushed a small update addressing a few issues players have reported:



Fixes & Improvements



True Ending Achievement

- Fixed an issue where the achievement for completing the true ending was not unlocking.

- For players who have already finished the game: re-loading your save file should retroactively unlock the achievement.

- We don’t believe you’ll need to re-beat the game, but due to the complexity of testing first-time unlocks vs. retroactive saves, we can’t 100% guarantee.



Shortcut Headers

- Shortcut text now correctly displays as “Shortcut” no matter which boss is skipped.

- Previously, all shortcut headers incorrectly showed “Skuld Kyng.”



Player Type Menu

- On PC, the Player Type selection screen (Traveller, Explorer, Adventurer, Champion) when starting a new game from the Main Menu, was incorrectly labeled as “Difficulty.”

- In Fresh Tracks, “Difficulty” should only refer to the marked difficulty of a Story Song: Easy, Medium, Hard, Expert, etc.

- This bug was introduced when localization was added for other languages. It has now been fixed and the menu properly says “Player Type.”



Prologue Screens

- The Version Number no longer appears on Mythic prologue screens.

- It now only displays in the Main Menu (except for Koda’s prologue, which takes place in the Main Menu and still shows it).