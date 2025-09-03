 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836443 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing Fresh Tracks! We’ve pushed a small update addressing a few issues players have reported:

Fixes & Improvements

True Ending Achievement
- Fixed an issue where the achievement for completing the true ending was not unlocking.
- For players who have already finished the game: re-loading your save file should retroactively unlock the achievement.
- We don’t believe you’ll need to re-beat the game, but due to the complexity of testing first-time unlocks vs. retroactive saves, we can’t 100% guarantee.

Shortcut Headers
- Shortcut text now correctly displays as “Shortcut” no matter which boss is skipped.
- Previously, all shortcut headers incorrectly showed “Skuld Kyng.”

Player Type Menu
- On PC, the Player Type selection screen (Traveller, Explorer, Adventurer, Champion) when starting a new game from the Main Menu, was incorrectly labeled as “Difficulty.”
- In Fresh Tracks, “Difficulty” should only refer to the marked difficulty of a Story Song: Easy, Medium, Hard, Expert, etc.
- This bug was introduced when localization was added for other languages. It has now been fixed and the menu properly says “Player Type.”

Prologue Screens
- The Version Number no longer appears on Mythic prologue screens.
- It now only displays in the Main Menu (except for Koda’s prologue, which takes place in the Main Menu and still shows it).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3202951
Linux Depot 3202952
