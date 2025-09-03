- The game engine has been upgraded for performance and bug fixes
- Mesh LOD levels have now been optimized
- Fixed certain progression softlocks that could occur.
- This patch aligns the game with the Nintendo Switch version.
- Fixed a bug that could occur with the Lion boss which could result in an infinite loop upon defeat
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to clip out of bounds when fighting the Dragon boss.
- Fixed a bug where it could become impossible to jump across the waterfall.
- Fixed performance issues that could occur in Felina Town.
- Diagnostics data is now collected automatically and sent to Spacefarer Games, to help resolve future issues and performance targets. See our privacy policy for these changes.
Patch / September 2025 / #1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
