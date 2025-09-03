 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836412 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The game engine has been upgraded for performance and bug fixes
  • Mesh LOD levels have now been optimized
  • Fixed certain progression softlocks that could occur.
  • This patch aligns the game with the Nintendo Switch version.
  • Fixed a bug that could occur with the Lion boss which could result in an infinite loop upon defeat
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to clip out of bounds when fighting the Dragon boss.
  • Fixed a bug where it could become impossible to jump across the waterfall.
  • Fixed performance issues that could occur in Felina Town.
  • Diagnostics data is now collected automatically and sent to Spacefarer Games, to help resolve future issues and performance targets. See our privacy policy for these changes.

