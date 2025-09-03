Content

The Tides of war rise once more, as Saladin renews his marches upon the west, the people tremble in fear. Some have even fled fearing a repeat of the Genghis invasion, or the El Cid invasion, or the other Saladin invasion. One thing is certain, our people are in great peril, and we are in need of warriors capable of putting an end to this vicious cycle.

Saladin event