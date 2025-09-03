 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836393 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

The Tides of war rise once more, as Saladin renews his marches upon the west, the people tremble in fear. Some have even fled fearing a repeat of the Genghis invasion, or the El Cid invasion, or the other Saladin invasion. One thing is certain, our people are in great peril, and we are in need of warriors capable of putting an end to this vicious cycle.

Saladin event

  • The Saladin Event Returns, better than ever.

    Balancing

    • Holy Lance: We have increased the Holy Lance’s entourage from -3 to -2. (They have 1 more unit now.)

    • Damage falloff for the Handgonne has been reduced from 50% to 40%, this means the minimum splash damage is 60%, up from 50%. (This is a buff)

    • Saladin Sandstorm: Now applies +100% Evasion to Saladin during the Sandstorm

    • Saladin: We have increased Saladin’s base evasion by a factor of 1.81 (at max level, base evasion goes from 55 → 100)

    Bug Fixing

    • We have fixed an issue causing the negotiation Clan Research to not work.

    • We have fixed several performance issues with Battle Passes.

    • We have fixed skins in the skin merging selection - now only a single skin type can be select in a melting or merging function.

    • We have fixed the research donation target initially set being cleared.

    • We have fixed the resource display in the Refinery.

    • We have fixed the skip level animation on the skip by gems function.

    • We have fixed Battle pass skip costs..

    • We have fixed the shop rewards layout.

Changed files in this update

