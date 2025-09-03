Ground Vehicles

A bug that caused SAMs to be unable to launch missiles from the radar control screen if it was opened from the binocular view has been fixed.

Naval Vessels

IJN Yukikaze — a bug where the visual model showed the torpedoes being launched in the wrong order has been fixed.

Interface

A bug on tanks with LWS that caused the laser irradiation notification on the compass to not disappear after the exposure had ended has been fixed.

