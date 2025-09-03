🕒 New Game Mode: The Death
In this mode, the clock becomes your greatest enemy.
All runs are played against a 15-minute timer.
Strategy and speed now go hand in hand — every discard, every placement, every decision counts.
Will you keep your cool under pressure, or will the ticking clock push you into chaos?
💰 New Boss: The Eternal Miser
A twisted collector of riches who despises generosity.
Golden dominoes now score 0 points.
What was once a blessing turns into a curse, forcing you to rethink your strategy.
Only the most resourceful players will adapt to this ruthless handicap.
🖥️ Interface & Quality-of-Life Updates
Alongside new content, we’ve also made improvements to make your experience smoother:
Refined UI for better readability.
Improved feedback on scoring and discards.
Several bug fixes and optimizations.
🌌 Keep Building the Delirium
With every update, the world of Delirium: Echoes of the Domino grows deeper and stranger.
Thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and helping shape the game during Early Access.
Your journey through the delirium continues…
And remember: time waits for no one.
