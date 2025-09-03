 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19836110 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🕒 New Game Mode: The Death

In this mode, the clock becomes your greatest enemy.

  • All runs are played against a 15-minute timer.

  • Strategy and speed now go hand in hand — every discard, every placement, every decision counts.

  • Will you keep your cool under pressure, or will the ticking clock push you into chaos?

💰 New Boss: The Eternal Miser

A twisted collector of riches who despises generosity.

  • Golden dominoes now score 0 points.

  • What was once a blessing turns into a curse, forcing you to rethink your strategy.

  • Only the most resourceful players will adapt to this ruthless handicap.

🖥️ Interface & Quality-of-Life Updates

Alongside new content, we’ve also made improvements to make your experience smoother:

  • Refined UI for better readability.

  • Improved feedback on scoring and discards.

  • Several bug fixes and optimizations.

🌌 Keep Building the Delirium

With every update, the world of Delirium: Echoes of the Domino grows deeper and stranger.
Thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and helping shape the game during Early Access.

Your journey through the delirium continues…
And remember: time waits for no one.

Changed files in this update

