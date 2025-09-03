v0.53.8.6 Bug Fix Update (2025.09.03 17:00KST)
Fixes:
Hotaruko’s passive and Angel’s Blessing effects were not properly applied to Hotaruko’s dodge skill cooldown.
Text error in Angel’s Blessing 'Capsule drop chance'.
Item \[Disposal Seal] effect sometimes did not apply correctly.
Weapon \[Chainsaw] could not be unlocked.
Achievement \[Nothing I want to buy] could not be achieved.
Achievement \[Little Angels' VIP] could not be achieved.
Achievement \[Doki Doki] was not achieved even after obtaining 7 capsules.
Achievement \[Big fan of Redback] could not be achieved.
Achievement \[Big fan of Freyja] could not be achieved.
Achievement \[Main Street (Night)] could not be achieved.
\[Redback]’s shotgun did not deal damage to a unique monster in Stage 1.
During gamepad (Xbox One) control, the selection focus did not appear in the "Other" stats on the Maid Status UI.
And few minor bugs.
Changes:
The summoned turret of the weapon \[Rubber Hammer] has been changed:
'Monk Turret' → 'Little Genie' series (upgrades based on the Mallet's level)
During gamepad (Xbox One) control, D-pad can now be used on certain screens.
Increased fast-forward speed on the credits screen.
Countdown within the last 10 seconds of a wave made more noticeable.
Being Investigation / In Progress:
When playing the EBC Room with \[Freyja], the game occasionally freezes after progressing beyond Wave 30 (issue under investigation).
When playing the EBC Room with \[Freyja], the game occasionally freezes at Wave 10 (affects only some users, issue under investigation).
We will continue to fix any discovered issues and reported bugs in future updates.
