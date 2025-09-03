Fixes:

Hotaruko’s passive and Angel’s Blessing effects were not properly applied to Hotaruko’s dodge skill cooldown.

Text error in Angel’s Blessing 'Capsule drop chance'.

Item \[Disposal Seal] effect sometimes did not apply correctly.

Weapon \[Chainsaw] could not be unlocked.

Achievement \[Nothing I want to buy] could not be achieved.

Achievement \[Little Angels' VIP] could not be achieved.

Achievement \[Doki Doki] was not achieved even after obtaining 7 capsules.

Achievement \[Big fan of Redback] could not be achieved.

Achievement \[Big fan of Freyja] could not be achieved.

Achievement \[Main Street (Night)] could not be achieved.

\[Redback]’s shotgun did not deal damage to a unique monster in Stage 1.

During gamepad (Xbox One) control, the selection focus did not appear in the "Other" stats on the Maid Status UI.