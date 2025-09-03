Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.6.0:

1. Adjusted controls in the Grand Voyage interface.

2. Added custom ship naming.

3. Revised tradable resources for each nation in maritime trade.

4. Enhanced the role of refugees in Endless Mode: adjusted difficulty parameters and significantly increased refugee numbers.

5. Removed Normal and Hard modes in Endless Mode; only Custom and Peaceful modes remain.

6. Increased capacity for Granaries, Large Granaries, Warehouses, Large Warehouses, and Trade Bureaus.

7. Increased upkeep costs for Large Granaries, Large Warehouses, and Trade Bureaus.

8. Redesigned the background UI for the workforce management panel.

9. Reduced production speed of Soup Kitchens.

10. Slightly increased additional consumption of Asylums.

11. Reduced crew losses after maritime disasters.

12. Slightly increased late-game enemy numbers at the highest difficulty in Endless Mode’s Custom settings.

13. Improved English translations for certain buildings and professions.

14. Optimized UI text display across multiple interfaces.

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!