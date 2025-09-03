- Fixed a bug with sharp cogs in crystal castles (the second part of the bug)
- Added Saphir's QR code in an evening dress to the game (even though it hasn't been announced yet)
- Fixed a bug where the ragdoll attack wouldn't work for Guynelk, Elsa, and Saphir if they had allies with them
Added Saphir's QR code in an evening dress to the game
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update