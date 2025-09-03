 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19835932
- Fixed a bug with sharp cogs in crystal castles (the second part of the bug)
- Added Saphir's QR code in an evening dress to the game (even though it hasn't been announced yet)
- Fixed a bug where the ragdoll attack wouldn't work for Guynelk, Elsa, and Saphir if they had allies with them

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
