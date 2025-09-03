Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the details of the hotfix that was released on Wednesday, September 3.

By installing the latest version of the game client, you will be able to access the game normally.

Bug Fixes

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where songs that could not be selected were displayed when applying the \[LEVEL 1~5] or \[STUV] filter on the song selection screen.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where only 49 songs were shown when using the \[P.A.T.C.H. Near50] filter on the song selection screen.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where the first section of all songs was labeled as “Notes” when playing with the \[Shoreline] device equipped.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where all shell decorations on the device did not respond simultaneously during PLUS difficulty pattern play while wearing the \[Shoreline] device .

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where DB voice lines that should play with sound effects upon achieving FULL COMBO or PERFECT DECODE did not play when using the ‘Quick Restart’ feature (\[F5]).

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where sound effects were played at incorrect timing upon achieving FULL COMBO or PERFECT DECODE.

(Single Play) Fixed an issue where BGM volume unexpectedly decreased after playing a specific song (〈기억의 경계〉).

(Research Notes) Fixed an issue where an abnormal popup appeared when pressing \[Space] after focusing on a completed note entry in the list.

(Settings) Fixed an issue where the text for ‘SPEED DOWN’ was incorrectly displayed in the \[KEYBINDINGS] screen.

Fixed an issue where some speech bubbles in the \[Label (Diving)] DB displayed incorrectly in non-Korean language environments.

Adjustments and improvements

Improved an issue where rapidly pressing the \[Space] key on the song selection screen would cause the \[Play Options Settings] screen to open with a delay.

Certain Note items have been renamed: \[Cassette Tape Note] → \[Cassette Tape] \[Lifebuoy Note] → \[Lifebuoy]

Certain Device items have been renamed: \[Radio Device] → \[Radio] \[Beach Device] → \[Shoreline]



We sincerely appreciate your continued support for “PLATiNA :: LAB”.