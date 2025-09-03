[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where controller inputs did not work properly in certain features.



Improved the behavior of creatures that previously stuck unnaturally to walls or obstacles and moved along them.



Fixed a bug where the character’s shoulders became visible when changing the field of view (FOV) value.



Fixed an issue where a cart would disappear when carried in no-clip mode.



Fixed a bug where other players were launched abnormally high when a cart got stuck in a wall.



Improved an issue where items could not be picked up because they were obscured by corpses.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.First of all, we would like to sincerely thank you for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing our game.We are a Korean indie developer, and even after the official release, we continue to provide updates and improvements to deliver a better gameplay experience.Even now, with the full version released, we will keep rolling out various patches and content updates to further enhance the quality of the game.If you have experienced any inconveniences or bugs while playing, we sincerely apologize. We will do our best to fix the issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.We may not be able to fully satisfy every preference and playstyle, but we will gather and reflect as many opinions as possible to make Backroom Company an even more polished game.[*] The September 3rd patch has been successfully completed. (KST 16:00)This update includes the following fixes and improvements.Please review the details below to enjoy a better gameplay experience.We will continue working hard to ensure that Backroom Company provides an even better experience.We kindly ask for your continued interest and support. Thank you.