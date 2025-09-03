Updated the mod's API and added the new TigerShark skin.
Update notes via Steam Community
Updating the mod's API will cause older mods to become incompatible. If a mod developer has already used the mod package to create mods, they simply need to pull the latest mod package and recompile the mod.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update