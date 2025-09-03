 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835867 Edited 3 September 2025 – 07:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a crash when looking at the settings tab on a loaded game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
macOS Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link