



Hooray! The day has finally come! Friends, we have huge news!

After several months of meticulous work, our "TINY BUNNY" is now speaking Japanese! Now players in Japan, the birthplace of visual novels, will be able to experience the unique atmosphere of the 1990s Russian hinterland.

Meanwhile, here's a fresh progress update on Episode 5!

Completion rate: 88%

Later THIS year, we will finally leave Early Access and release the full version of the game!

Thank you for staying with us! Your support inspires us to work harder every single day.