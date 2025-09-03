 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835759 Edited 3 September 2025 – 07:06:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature: Custom Input Key Settings
We have introduced the ability to customize input key settings directly within the UI options menu. This enhancement provides players with greater flexibility to personalize their control schemes, aiming to deliver a more tailored and optimized gameplay experience

Changed files in this update

Depot 3888791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link