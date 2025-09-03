 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835696 Edited 3 September 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- The anti-autoclick system blocked the launch of a new save after deleting the old one following a penalty. This behavior is now fixed.

✨ Additions
- Translation of the anti-autoclick system (fixed omission).
- Added a sound when the anti-autoclick system is displayed after cheating is detected. 🚨
- Added a sound when upgrading camps.
- Added a sound for the Roche and Cactus mega-events.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link