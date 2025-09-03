🛠️ Bugfix
- The anti-autoclick system blocked the launch of a new save after deleting the old one following a penalty. This behavior is now fixed.
✨ Additions
- Translation of the anti-autoclick system (fixed omission).
- Added a sound when the anti-autoclick system is displayed after cheating is detected. 🚨
- Added a sound when upgrading camps.
- Added a sound for the Roche and Cactus mega-events.
Bêta Version [0.0.26]
