 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835605 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a problem causing the CTRL+C shortcut not to work in some localizations
- Fixed a problem causing the D3D redistributable not to install sometimes on 64bit systems
- C++ source code now includes projects for building with VS2022 without changes, updated some documentation
- Various smaller improvements everywhere

Changed files in this update

Windows CopperCube 6 Game Engine Content Depot 857351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link