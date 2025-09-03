- Fixed a problem causing the CTRL+C shortcut not to work in some localizations
- Fixed a problem causing the D3D redistributable not to install sometimes on 64bit systems
- C++ source code now includes projects for building with VS2022 without changes, updated some documentation
- Various smaller improvements everywhere
Update Notes for CopperCube 6.7.2
