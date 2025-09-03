 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19835415
Update notes via Steam Community
[Updates]
    - Reworking Uriel's special. She now fires a Holy Beam of Light. It does too much damage now, but we will be adjusting it soon
    - Making it so that settings menu now updates on the fly. As you adjust the music volume you will hear the changes immediately
    - Players will now have their power maxed out after they use a continue

[Bugs]
    - Fixing the conditions for unlocking logs. You should now be able to unlock them in easy mode
    - Fixing Settings screen bug in the pause menu

