- - Reworking Uriel's special. She now fires a Holy Beam of Light. It does too much damage now, but we will be adjusting it soon
- Making it so that settings menu now updates on the fly. As you adjust the music volume you will hear the changes immediately
- Players will now have their power maxed out after they use a continue
[Bugs]
- - Fixing the conditions for unlocking logs. You should now be able to unlock them in easy mode
- Fixing Settings screen bug in the pause menu
Changed files in this update