3 September 2025 Build 19835307 Edited 3 September 2025 – 11:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


🌙 Step into the magic—GOP’s Desert Nights Event has arrived! ✨

🎯 Spin it. Win it. Feel the wonder.
Join the glowing desert Saloons for epic rewards—massive chip jackpots, exclusive Spin Tokens, and legendary Event Rings!

🎩 Desert Style Upgrade
Earn dazzling Desert Nights hats in the Team Challenge and shine under the starlit skies!

📆 Nightly Quests
Complete daily missions in the Desert Nights Calendar for your chance at a Black Spin!

The adventure begins now—Play NOW 🧞

-Your Governor of Poker 3 Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Governor of poker 3 Windows 64 Bit Depot 436151
macOS Governor of poker 3 Mac Depot 436152
