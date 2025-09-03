 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835303 Edited 3 September 2025 – 06:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Feature
* New creation center for chart management, review
UI
* Highlight last selected chart when return from playing and editing
Play
* Enabled portrait mode for 4K playing
* Increased offset range from 200 to 250
Editor
* Supported update online meta from client
* Fixed Pad Editor timeline objects misplaced after scale
* Supported custom remove color for video module in Composer
Other
* Fixed Module.Alpha always return 0 in skin API
* New shortcut for changing offset

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link