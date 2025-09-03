Feature

* New creation center for chart management, review

UI

* Highlight last selected chart when return from playing and editing

Play

* Enabled portrait mode for 4K playing

* Increased offset range from 200 to 250

Editor

* Supported update online meta from client

* Fixed Pad Editor timeline objects misplaced after scale

* Supported custom remove color for video module in Composer

Other

* Fixed Module.Alpha always return 0 in skin API

* New shortcut for changing offset