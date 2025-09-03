Feature
* New creation center for chart management, review
UI
* Highlight last selected chart when return from playing and editing
Play
* Enabled portrait mode for 4K playing
* Increased offset range from 200 to 250
Editor
* Supported update online meta from client
* Fixed Pad Editor timeline objects misplaced after scale
* Supported custom remove color for video module in Composer
Other
* Fixed Module.Alpha always return 0 in skin API
* New shortcut for changing offset
Update: 6.6.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
