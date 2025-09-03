- added new Boss Fight

- added new simple aim assist for accessibility

- added jumping out of water, in case KB gets stuck in the ocean





Bug Fixes:

- fixed mouse cursor getting frozen in Pause Menu

- removed sliding in slow motion. Now does Dive, which looks cooler anyway

- fixed slow mo dives to happen more consistently

- fixed aiming during slow mo dive. Much more accurate

- fixed aiming when enemy is very close to KB

- no holstering guns animation anymore when punching

- fixed KB gun disappearing

- removed jumping uppercut

- fixed sniper scope disappearing

- removed special moves wheel menu

- reduced car jolting around when KB jumps out

- fixed KB car engine not starting sometimes

- can't pick up barrels anymore

