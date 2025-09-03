 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19835275 Edited 3 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added new Boss Fight
- added new simple aim assist for accessibility
- added jumping out of water, in case KB gets stuck in the ocean


Bug Fixes:
- fixed mouse cursor getting frozen in Pause Menu
- removed sliding in slow motion. Now does Dive, which looks cooler anyway
- fixed slow mo dives to happen more consistently
- fixed aiming during slow mo dive. Much more accurate
- fixed aiming when enemy is very close to KB
- no holstering guns animation anymore when punching
- fixed KB gun disappearing
- removed jumping uppercut
- fixed sniper scope disappearing
- removed special moves wheel menu
- reduced car jolting around when KB jumps out
- fixed KB car engine not starting sometimes
- can't pick up barrels anymore

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link