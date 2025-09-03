- added new Boss Fight
- added new simple aim assist for accessibility
- added jumping out of water, in case KB gets stuck in the ocean
Bug Fixes:
- fixed mouse cursor getting frozen in Pause Menu
- removed sliding in slow motion. Now does Dive, which looks cooler anyway
- fixed slow mo dives to happen more consistently
- fixed aiming during slow mo dive. Much more accurate
- fixed aiming when enemy is very close to KB
- no holstering guns animation anymore when punching
- fixed KB gun disappearing
- removed jumping uppercut
- fixed sniper scope disappearing
- removed special moves wheel menu
- reduced car jolting around when KB jumps out
- fixed KB car engine not starting sometimes
- can't pick up barrels anymore
Play Test 22A - Boss Fight and a lot of bug fixes
