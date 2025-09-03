We are fixing some bugs and error you might face in previous version. But here we go:
- Blocked movement input when viewing through level camera
- Displayed cues for mandatory items
- Fixed annoying blinking lantern
- YEAH WE HEARD YOU SO WELL! Enable skip method in chapter 5 in order to fasten the episode
- Fixed awkward floating mug
- Reduced car collision volume
- Fixed trigger dialogue when restarting episode "Impact"
- Reduced TV volume significantly by 90%
- Fixed leaking rain in LOW graphic settings
- Added delay when reading Sarah's letter
- Reduced ending's background music volume by 60%
- Fixed main character sometimes stuck at the door at chapter 4
- Changed currency to Rupiah in Indonesian subtitle
- Fixed typos in dialogues
- Hid some outline for non-interactable item
- Displayed cue on dumpster
We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.
