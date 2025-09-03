We are fixing some bugs and error you might face in previous version. But here we go:

- Blocked movement input when viewing through level camera

- Displayed cues for mandatory items

- Fixed annoying blinking lantern

- YEAH WE HEARD YOU SO WELL! Enable skip method in chapter 5 in order to fasten the episode

- Fixed awkward floating mug

- Reduced car collision volume

- Fixed trigger dialogue when restarting episode "Impact"

- Reduced TV volume significantly by 90%

- Fixed leaking rain in LOW graphic settings

- Added delay when reading Sarah's letter

- Reduced ending's background music volume by 60%

- Fixed main character sometimes stuck at the door at chapter 4

- Changed currency to Rupiah in Indonesian subtitle

- Fixed typos in dialogues

- Hid some outline for non-interactable item

- Displayed cue on dumpster



We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.