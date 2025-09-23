Channel-flipping fanatics, prepare to 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗕𝗘𝗡𝗧. Blippo+ is now broadcasting across subspace IN COLOR for Personal Computers (coming soon to Mac) and Nintendo Switch. Its massive soundtrack with over 100 new tracks of total TV tuneage is also available to purchase here on Steam , Bandcamp , and Itch. For those ready to jump in today — or are fans of other games that celebrate the fringes of old media — we’ve got some deals for you!

Blippo+ can be yours now for 10% off if you take advantage of our limited-time launch discount that will run for two weeks. You can also receive additional 5% savings if you already own Hypnospace Outlaw or Kentucky Route Zero. Simply choose to complete your bundle below to sign up for this deal. Big thanks to the teams at Tendershoot, No More Robots, and Cardboard Computer for teaming up with us in time for launch!





https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59156/Blippo+_&_Kentucky_Route_Zero/

Once you're done surfing the intergalactic airwaves, take a break with Logos from Planet Blip, a unique behind the scenes look at the visual design of logos and other visual elements from Blippo+. This 40-page book features a variety of black & white and full color illustrations from the game along with notes and commentary on the development and history of the game from writer Claire L. Evans. On sale now from our friends at The Yetee!





That’s it! We hope you choose to take the trip to Planet Blip — its zany, colorful characters are all waiting to meet you!



- Blippo team



