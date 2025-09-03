Doing a wild thing and defaulting the new music tracks to "on" for the main build! If you want to go back to original music, you can still toggle it at the main menu with the "]" key.
I'll be adding some more tracks throughout the week, and doing a big full post about this when the whole thing is wrapped up. Although there's a good chance even after that there will be some new tracks added as well, hop in and check out the stuff!
Update to Previous Build about Music
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2870581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update