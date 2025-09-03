• Added Cows, Sheep, and Pigs to the farmlands.

• Added verbose logging to the save system.

• Moved the Alter Echoes, Buffs, and Skill buttons to a new dropdown and made them available everywhere.

• Disabled taskbar flashing for now.

• Highlights on earned cards during tasting now go away after 1 second.

• Various UI performance improvements.

• New tooltips for the Cauldron.

• Combat echoes will now target a different enemy if combined DPS will kill the target in under 1.5 seconds.