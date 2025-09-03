 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19834983 Edited 3 September 2025 – 05:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added Cows, Sheep, and Pigs to the farmlands.
• Added verbose logging to the save system.
• Moved the Alter Echoes, Buffs, and Skill buttons to a new dropdown and made them available everywhere.
• Disabled taskbar flashing for now.
• Highlights on earned cards during tasting now go away after 1 second.
• Various UI performance improvements.
• New tooltips for the Cauldron.
• Combat echoes will now target a different enemy if combined DPS will kill the target in under 1.5 seconds.

