• Added Cows, Sheep, and Pigs to the farmlands.
• Added verbose logging to the save system.
• Moved the Alter Echoes, Buffs, and Skill buttons to a new dropdown and made them available everywhere.
• Disabled taskbar flashing for now.
• Highlights on earned cards during tasting now go away after 1 second.
• Various UI performance improvements.
• New tooltips for the Cauldron.
• Combat echoes will now target a different enemy if combined DPS will kill the target in under 1.5 seconds.
Version 1.2.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2940001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update