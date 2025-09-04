 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19834902 Edited 4 September 2025 – 03:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Human God!

We would like to inform you that as of 12:00 PM today, several improvements and fixes have been applied to the Steam version.

There will be no separate maintenance, and the update will be automatically applied once you restart the game. Please refer to the details below.

◆ Improvements & Fixes

  • Added the option to change the aspect ratio in the graphics settings.

  • Added detailed controls for adjusting aspect ratio in the graphics settings.

  • Added a function to zoom in and out on Vanguards using the mouse wheel on certain screens.

  • Improved the lobby screen rotation speed when the refresh rate is set to “Unlimited.”

  • Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze during battles in desert terrain.

  • Added a function that automatically mutes the game when minimized in windowed mode or when clicking outside the game screen.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

