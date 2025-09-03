 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19834796 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Kiosk Visual Upgrades panel fully localized.

  • No order generation when the storage is closed.

  • Music volume now correctly loads from the save file.

  • Trash no longer spawns in closed kiosks.

  • Stocking SFX: added a “box depleted” sound when you run out while placing items.

  • Pre-zombie safety pause: brief freeze before Zombie Weekend starts to avoid oversized item spawns mid-stocking.

  • Auto-stocker prices corrected and balanced.

  • Lab UI: product preview is cleared on selection or error states.

  • Order assembly polish: improved item ejection/flight visuals for packed orders.

  • Storage SFX: added a sound when placing a box into kiosk storage.

