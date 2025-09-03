Kiosk Visual Upgrades panel fully localized.
No order generation when the storage is closed.
Music volume now correctly loads from the save file.
Trash no longer spawns in closed kiosks.
Stocking SFX: added a “box depleted” sound when you run out while placing items.
Pre-zombie safety pause: brief freeze before Zombie Weekend starts to avoid oversized item spawns mid-stocking.
Auto-stocker prices corrected and balanced.
Lab UI: product preview is cleared on selection or error states.
Order assembly polish: improved item ejection/flight visuals for packed orders.
Storage SFX: added a sound when placing a box into kiosk storage.
Patch Notes v0.77.15
