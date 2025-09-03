- Units now turn to face formation direction more quickly

- Fix: Using hotkeys to place structures no longer bypasses building requirements

- Fix: Corrected Apollo Mender unlock tooltip

- Fix: Apollo Mender AOE heal no longer works via hotkey while on cooldown

- Fix: Cancelling supply drop before placing will no longer charge the player intel

- Fix: Praesidium and Yari harvesters are no longer selected when using tab select

- Fix: Soldier health bars, status effects and veterancy status are no longer visible when garrisoned

- Fix: Garrisoned soldiers should no longer be represented as separate units when moving troop transports into formation

- Fix: Pressing tab to select units now correctly displays unit counts in lower right

- Fix: Added ghosts for additional unit types for formation movement placeholders

- Lowered minimum camera movement speed and increased level of fine tuning

- Attack-move is now right-click (instead of left-click) to activate after pressing 'E', making it consistent with other unit commands

- Added hotkey to sniper camo upgrade

