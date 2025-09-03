- Units now turn to face formation direction more quickly
- Fix: Using hotkeys to place structures no longer bypasses building requirements
- Fix: Corrected Apollo Mender unlock tooltip
- Fix: Apollo Mender AOE heal no longer works via hotkey while on cooldown
- Fix: Cancelling supply drop before placing will no longer charge the player intel
- Fix: Praesidium and Yari harvesters are no longer selected when using tab select
- Fix: Soldier health bars, status effects and veterancy status are no longer visible when garrisoned
- Fix: Garrisoned soldiers should no longer be represented as separate units when moving troop transports into formation
- Fix: Pressing tab to select units now correctly displays unit counts in lower right
- Fix: Added ghosts for additional unit types for formation movement placeholders
- Lowered minimum camera movement speed and increased level of fine tuning
- Attack-move is now right-click (instead of left-click) to activate after pressing 'E', making it consistent with other unit commands
- Added hotkey to sniper camo upgrade
Update - 9/2/25
Update notes via Steam Community
