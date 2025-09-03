- Guild Name in Equipment UI
- Experience Bar in UI
- Group Fixes (HOPEFULLY)
- Create Guild Fixed
- Weapon Delay Issues, Wand, 2H Axes, 2H Staff
- 2 Hand Weapons, No Double Damage on Final Hit
- Wand AE Color
- Fixed bug with Bow String not resetting on Ability Fire
- Loading screen now appears on Death
- Removed Ability to go into Bow Mode without a Bow
- Updated Tradeport Lighting
- Fixed Thornmore Forest/Woodland Commons music is too light.
- Smooth path to Grimwood Hollows in Southmir
- Get rid of Magic Studies in Professions
- Harvestable trees are now far more obvious.
New Update: 0.414, Released 9/2/2025
