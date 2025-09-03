- Guild Name in Equipment UI

- Experience Bar in UI

- Group Fixes (HOPEFULLY)

- Create Guild Fixed

- Weapon Delay Issues, Wand, 2H Axes, 2H Staff

- 2 Hand Weapons, No Double Damage on Final Hit

- Wand AE Color

- Fixed bug with Bow String not resetting on Ability Fire

- Loading screen now appears on Death

- Removed Ability to go into Bow Mode without a Bow

- Updated Tradeport Lighting

- Fixed Thornmore Forest/Woodland Commons music is too light.

- Smooth path to Grimwood Hollows in Southmir

- Get rid of Magic Studies in Professions

- Harvestable trees are now far more obvious.