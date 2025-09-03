✦Endless Mode

-Added exclusive hidden outfits for this mode.



✦True Ending Route

-The Earth Mother has gained a hidden ability (effective in both Standard and Endless modes).

-A certain CG in the gallery now includes an Easter egg unlocked by completing the true ending.



✦Bug Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the character would still go to find Shawn after performing an extra action while in an obsessed state.

-Fixed some incorrect ending determinations.

-Fixed seasonal display errors in Hyperborea.



✦Gameplay Improvements

-Certain commands are now more logical and intuitive.



✦UI Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the character was still shown as a virgin after engaging in intercourse.

-Fixed a bug where some completed quests were not marked as completed.

-Fixed display errors for certain CG outfits.



For more details, please refer to the announcement at the bottom of the《Sex Change Contract and Molester Girl》store page!

Thank you to all our players for your support and love.

Playmeow Games