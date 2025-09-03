Failed overhaul

- I was going to overhaul the dialogue completely, changing every character and allowing them to respond to more situations. This would result in LOREDs who feel more alive and responsive to your actual actions in the game.

- I remembered that this game has been in development for 7 years and that if I don't quit overhauling mechanics, I will be dead and Stage 3 will still not be out.



Joyce (Wire) and Eugene (Copper Ore) had their disturbing, out-of-place, or unusual dialogue nerfed. This should result in an objectively better experience for every single player for the rest of time. You're welcome!