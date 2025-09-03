 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19834566
Update notes via Steam Community
Failed overhaul
- I was going to overhaul the dialogue completely, changing every character and allowing them to respond to more situations. This would result in LOREDs who feel more alive and responsive to your actual actions in the game.
- I remembered that this game has been in development for 7 years and that if I don't quit overhauling mechanics, I will be dead and Stage 3 will still not be out.

Joyce (Wire) and Eugene (Copper Ore) had their disturbing, out-of-place, or unusual dialogue nerfed. This should result in an objectively better experience for every single player for the rest of time. You're welcome!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3418152
  • Loading history…
