Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: September 3rd, 2025

◽️ Game Version:

Windows PC Steam : 20250902.7159.W

Mac Steam : 20250903.7170.M

Gameplay Update

Improved the “Share accommodation password” interaction when checking into resorts in Cahaya.

※ \[inZOI Team’s Comment] This has been improved so that Zois who have not checked in can ask Zois who did for the password. The sharing scope has also been expanded beyond family to include housemates, partners, and fiancés.





Increased the chance of obtaining a “Whale Shark” through fishing in Cahaya.

※ \[inZOI Team’s Comment] Previously, it could only be caught in specific areas, but now it can be found across a wider range of fishing spots.

(Mac Only) Adjusted warning message frequency when MacBook power cable is disconnected.

※ \[inZOI Team’s Comment] This message was added to inform players of potential performance degradation when the power cable is not connected. However, since it was confirmed to appear too frequently, the interval has been adjusted to display only once every three hours.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where infinite loading could occur when traveling to another city after a family member was deceased.

Fixed an issue where some street vendor NPCs in Dowon and Bliss Bay would intermittently fail to show up for work during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the retail shop NPC may intermittently fail to show up for work and instead wander the streets.

→ NPCs will now always be present at the retail shop.

Fixed an issue where retail shop NPC outfits become dirty.

Made an improvement where retail shop NPCs’ needs recover naturally.

Fixed an issue where at the ‘Bumi Indah House’ property, when a child Zoi asked to do laundry using the washing machine, the message ‘Another Zoi is using it’ appeared even when it was not in use.

Fixed an issue where pregnant Zoi occasionally could not give birth.

Fixed an issue where certain babies’ hair appeared missing on the ‘Adoption’ screen.

Fixed an issue where tomato pasta made with certain tomatoes could not be eaten or stored in the refrigerator.

Fixed an issue where the ‘OK’ button in the reward popup was displayed in Korean.



※ For game stability, all mods will be automatically disabled when updates or patches are applied. You can reactivate them afterwards, so please keep this in mind.

※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page.

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums .

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:

We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.

The inZOI Team