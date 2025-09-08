Dear Students,

Discipline in kung fu takes many forms. For centuries, masters have trained not only with their fists, but with the humble bamboo stick: a weapon of precision, reach, and flow. 🌿

Today, I’m proud to bring that tradition into *Crazy Kung Fu*. With the **Bamboo Sticks Update**, you can now take on most levels wielding dual sticks instead of your hands and bracers. A new challenge, a new rhythm, and a new way to test your skill.

Whether you’re blocking lightning-fast strikes or landing your own combos, the bamboo sticks demand accuracy and speed. They offer power, but also responsibility: control is everything.

What’s new:

Bamboo Sticks Gameplay — Play most levels with bamboo sticks instead of hands or bracers, they are in the MODS section.

New Challenges — Striking and blocking with sticks introduces fresh timing and spacing.

Immersive Feel — Train like martial artists have for generations, with precision tools instead of fists.

This is just the beginning, more training methods and features are coming. Thank you for your dedication and feedback; your practice inspires every update. 🙏

Stay strong, stay focused, and may your strikes be true.