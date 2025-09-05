Notable Improvements:

Reorganised Sleep Screen UI displays the information in a more logical way



Fixed an issue where flamethrowers could destroy clay / obsidian / scoria nodes, making them unharvestable



Improvements and small optimisation to the Recipe and Blueprint tooltips



This Week: Auto-save Customizations

Next Week: CHAC Rifle

Your support makes these updates possible.

Changelog v2.3.7.141824

New Content

Details Added UI icon that displays when game is saving (for host)



Default auto-save frequency is now 10 mintues (increased from 1 minute)



Escape menu's 'time since last save' is now displayed in minutes if greater than 120s



Added gameplay setting (and dedicated server config) to control frequency of auto-saves





Fixed

Details Added ExtractorDrillSpeed_+% to virtual stats



Fixed bug where flamethrowers could break the sledgehammer rocks



Fix display of health for 'Healthy Maverick' and 'Robust Explorer'



Put some more object lifecycle checks around AuraManager and child UModifierComponent objects



Fix spelling of Hemorrhage on Stats tooltip text



Fixed swimming in cave and seeing cave worm



Genercize 'CarcassDrop' to 'UtilitySlotDrop' and duplicate Carcass equippable row as StasisBag row and assign accordingly, allowing for better filtering of Animal Carcasses



Remove animal carcass entries from ItemTemplate that don't need to be there



Remove obsolete Prime Meat data that was largely replaced by Giant Steak data



Fix stage 2 display value of Robust Explorer talent



Fix typo 'weakesses' => 'weaknesses'



Change stat for FallDamageResistance to display as 'Fall Damage Resistance', not 'Fall Resistance'



Tweak the gravestone ragdolling for when player corpse are kicked from instanced level and CPU high during load



Remove some extraneous logs from BP_Gravestone



Fix an issue where items with linked inventories saved in instanced levels would be orphaned (alterations missing). Eject player grave stone (as well as corpse) from instanced levels when last player leaves the instanced level



Add carcass carry setup validation for ItemsStatic



Corrected Dog hitable rewards to match update



Remove duplicated Focusable rows for Boar, Spider and BatDog. Set Spider to not be carryable (gross). Set Tame Dogs to be carryable (sad) and fix up busted Deployable data. Remove erroneous Meshable data. Fixed carcass rows not pointing to Carcass audio row. Change Cow and Calf to be skinnable with T1 knives



Fix Broadcast node in HarvestBones function for GOAP Corpse not being fed Item data, causing errors on PlayerTracker when harvesting bones



Reoriganised Sleep Screen UI





Future Content

Details Updated out-of-bounds texture for Outpost_012



Enable one-file-per-actor support for Outpost_012



Adding Polymerizer running and deploy audio. Not currently fully set up so will need to implement once it is



Outpost_012 - added new cave entrance BP with correct materials and replaced in map to fix wrong material in generated sublevels



Outpost_012 - replaced static mesh cave entrances with BP versions (this is why the cave scanner wasn't working)



Outpost_012 - decal and landscap smoothing fixes, applied far shadows to macros and impassable meshes



Added mehses, materials and textures for chopped versions of all 4 variants of GT_Dead_Tree, as well as the burnt IM mehses, materials and textures. Still need to add chopped versions of the burnt trees, as well as add proper Data Table setup



Fixed issue which caused log spam when chopping down tree segments with item rewards that weren't guaranteed (palms for example)



Remove testing instance level content from Outpost009



Fix streaming distance settings on Outpost009



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Adding chainsaw start idle start etc layers and events etc



Stomper - Fixed GFur, Added corpse animbp, added control rigs, fixed physics asset, added jump montage



Adding first assets for chainsaw. Rev up, rev down, loop, crunch, impact etc



Add unique AISpawnMap for Outpost012. Remove unrelated SpawnRules from Outpost012 setup. Updated DecalProjection tooling to auto pull landscape size settings



Added out-of-bounds texture for Outpost012



Fixed issue where invalid map bounds would cause player to load in at 0,0,0



Temporarily set rough bounds values for WIP maps



Added validation to prevent minimap bounds values from being invalid



Outpost_012 - polished cave placement and entrances to fix switchbacks, fixed floating rocks



Remove Item.Plant tag on Banana Bread and featurelocked ItemsStatic row. Change Plants category in FieldGuide to be standard width instead of narrow



Add Flat Solar panels for Homestead. Setup SolarPanel as a base class. Add sockets for roof pieces (except Thatch, not supported)



Elysium - decal painting and landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad



Stomper Matriarch - Implementation



Fixed fade on the DM materials for GT_Stick_Tree variants



Fix DT level bounds for Terrain_021 and Outpost_12



Update BaseInstancedMapInspector to include checks for world bounds that are not set. Add Actor to Outpost_012



Finalized GT_Dead_Tree variants will all meshes, including burnt versions, and added all assets to the FLOD Data Table



Updated NPC sk meshes and BPs



Added VFX to BP_Crude_Oil_Refiner



Adding polymerizer audio to BP.To be worked on and fine tuned



Added 3 wild variants of the KiwiFruit plant, with all SMs, DMs, materials, textures, FTs, BPs and Data Table entries



Adding stomper footstep, attack notifys and other adjustments and notifys



Removed Nav Blocker, Orange Quad, Elysium



ELY2 - Adding new Quest Markers



Setup for ELY6



Setup for ELY5



Setup of ELY4



ELY2 - Adding 3 new prebuilt structures (Epsilon, Delta, Lab)



ELY2 - Adding 4 new quest items (Notes Epsilon, Delta, Laptop, Swamp Map)



ELY2 - Added Quest Markers & Tags to Elysium and Setup Session Flags for NPC's



Adding Quest & Talent Setup for ELY3



Fixing inworld tooltip placement for the natural oil refiner



Setting up Natural Oil Refiner Icon and Deployable Setup



Adding Polymeriser Icon



Shifting Nuclear Centrifuge and Generator to T5



Adjusting names for Nucelar Reactor & Centrifuge



Adding Icon and Deployable Setup for Crude Oil Power Generator, also setting up running animation



Hooking up Fan animation for the crude oil refiner when the device is active



Checkover of crude oil refiner, added preview mesh and icon, also fixed in world ui interaction location



Setting up Pump Jack AnimBP, Taking new Icon and Fixing Deployable Setup



Add or update icons for over 40 items. Add Fireplace IconEditor scene. Remove dummy entries hiding icon work still remaining to be done. Several corrections to Feature Level or tags for FieldGuide purposes



Added DEP_Natural_Oil_Refiner_T5 with destructible and populated BP



Mushroom Trees and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Adding stomper attack WIP audio, event and data table setup



Added new recipe classification icons



Fixed a typo in biome name for ELY



Updated Sand scuttle physics asset and physical material



Raptor Juvenile - Checklist fixes



Added descriptive flavour text for Frostfall and Aquaticus outposts



Added first-pass mining laser implementation



Elysium - foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Improved Ghost Croc skinning and physics asset



Ghost Croc - Increased scale to 2.0 and fixed movement mapping and added new attack montage with faster attacks so he could hit



Stomper move light audio, move fast audio, events and notifys on all actions



Fixes for new 'tag based crafting'. Fix 'No Icon' for frozen ore when crafting. Fix various 'tea/coffee' icons show the thermos with a question mark rather than ingredients. Fix refresh issue with stack output count when recipe processing is interrupted



Remove Slinker GFur setup from Reaver BP



Storca - Updated feet sliding and collider sizes



Adding stomper howl audio, event and anim notif



Updated Yeti physics asset and removed extra unused physics assets



Updated slinker skeleton with new bones for the storca ears



Updated Storca physicas asset and updated the creature materials in the BP



Fixing Non-interactive recipe elements so it works correctly with tag based crafting elements



Add icons for Stomper carcass



Fixed 'Advanced Supplemental Filtration Attachment' pointing to wrong Itemable row (non-advanced version). Fixed spelling of Helmet in ItemsStatic



Remove broken ItemTemplate data from TagBasedCrafting merge



Minor adjustment on smoke opacity for Ruby hit VFX



Radiation FX lessen emissive intensity at night time



Swamp Hopping Creature - Added carcass



Updated Storca LODs



Hopping Creature - Added proper carcass mesh on death



Merged TagBasedCrafting dev stream into trunk



Hopping Creature - Added hopping creature ragdoll



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Adding stomper jump audio event and notifications



Adding stomper stomps audio, event and animation notifys



Elysium - foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Added all SMs, materials and textures for 6 variants of SM_SW_Mushroom_Tree, as well as 4 trunk variants



Updated NPC Mo sk mesh - added clothing data



Storca - Implementation



Fix redirectors for Irratiated Prospector assets



Adding stomper footstep notifies



Adding stomper idle close and far audio, event and data table setup



Added hopping creature bones and carcass art assets



Added new Ruby voxel physical material, enabled new NS hit VFX



Slinker Juvenile - Implementation



Move LavaLakeLights to Persistent level as they're not currently setup for build generated level process



Added first pass NPC Mo sk mesh, materials and textures, updated BP_Mission_NPC_DH_Mo



Added LODs for the Stroca and it's bones. Created carcass SK



Fix cave light settings on OP009. Fixed Lava lakes/rivers not having Lava Lights enabled. Folder organization



Fixed issue with wood rings material for the GT_Dead_Trees, where the matrial wasn't affected by the wind. Also fixed collision presets on the trees FTs



Submitting initial texture and SM files for the Mushroom Tree migration from PHX



Added DEP_Crude_Oil_Generator_T5, with destructible and animation, also populated BP



Ruby voxel hit FX



Added Storca art assets to the project



Cliff, Landscape Pass in Swamp and respawn pods, Orange Quad, Elysium



Updated ELY mission descriptions



Updated outpost description text to better reflect their experience



Raptor - Fixed feet sliding on all raptors. Also added proper carcass row to giant roach



Corrected spelling of Focusing Barrel. Remove whitespace after Rending Rail



Adjustments to pump jack volumes and spacializer settings. Adding spline audio sounds for oil to BP



Elysium - swapped caves for DLC2 variants, foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Completed slinker juvie Gfur setup



Ely LC caves (DLC2 variants) - fixed switchback on MED_004, adjusted voxel positions in MED_006 and SML_002



WIP on oil geyser VFX to transfer to pump jack



Added LC variant material for Cliff_002, Added duplicate LC caves + prefabs for Ely



General stats DT cleanup. Remove redundant/incorrect Meta Notes. Formatting fixes. Category fixes. Name corrections on creatures



Mushroom Trees and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Giant Roach - Added missing corpse animbp



Added VFX and material emissive intensity when activated to BP_Crude_Oil_Power_Generator



Added WIP Gfur groom for slinker juvie



Giant Roach - Added relevant montages



Adding pump jack audio loop, 1shot end sounds, 1 shot groan, deploy audio, On and Off



Updated the Pygmy Lop with the correct carcass textures and fur mask from the new snow variant



Added art assets for the Snow Pygmy Lop. Updated BP Gfur Settings



Giant Roach - Base implementation (no montages)



Correcting polymerizer audio to play multicast for clients and adjustments to deploy audio and adding seamless loop



Animation layer for T5 oil powered generator. Audio events and notify



Fixed issue where chainsaw idle SFX were playing while walking when out of fuel



Added the jump, swim, and eat animations for the Reaver



Better transitional chainsaw start point loops. Adjustments to chainsaw events and volumes, adding all footstep notifiers etc



Added DEP_Organic_Extractor_T5 with destructible and populated BP



Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium



Various updates on LODs, texture settings, and physical materials across the Dangerous Horizons creatures



Stomper idle audiuo general movements audio, events and notifys



Updated slinker LODs and physical materials



Elysium - added mission 03 cave to Geothermal, on persistent level for now



Adding stomper death, flinch and footstep adjustments and various improvements



Update FocusedItemInfo UMG after CarcassDrop was renamed to UtilitySlotDrop



Giant Roach - Updated AnimBP. Added lean/turn locomotion



Updated Stomper physical materials. Added all new creature meshs and textures to the correct texture collections



Mining laser now overheats



Mining laser no longer adds mined resources to player's inventory



Mining laser and drill arrows now apply mining efficiency stat(s) appropriately



Mining laser and drill arrows now spawn dropped resources near the hit location instead of above voxel



Halved mining radius of mining laser



Setting up oil geyser node materials and FX



Updated Sand Wyrn Queen LODs and physical material



Adding oil refiner audio loop, event and BP Imp



Updated Stomper and Stomper matriach LODs. Assigned the correct meshs to the Stomper Matriach carcass BP





