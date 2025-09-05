Notable Improvements:
- Reorganised Sleep Screen UI displays the information in a more logical way
- Fixed an issue where flamethrowers could destroy clay / obsidian / scoria nodes, making them unharvestable
- Improvements and small optimisation to the Recipe and Blueprint tooltips
This Week: Auto-save Customizations
This week, we've made several tweaks and improvements to the auto-save system in Icarus.
You can now configure the timing between auto-saves, with the default frequency being upped
from 1 minute to 10. This should strike a better balance for the average player between interruptions caused by saving complex prospects and mitigating progress loss in the event of an unexpected shutdown.
This configuration option has been added to the in-game Gameplay settings menu, but those hosting dedicated servers will find the setting in their standard config file.
You'll be able to push the frequency all the way out to 60 minutes by default, with no limits on the dedicated server option.
We've also added a pop-up on the HUD that appears when auto-saving is occurring, to provide extra insight into what's going on behind the scenes.
Players should be aware that there are other cases where a save can be triggered, such as exiting the game. So you don't need to worry about waiting around for 10 minutes to save automatically. This system is there to handle periodic saves in the event of a crash or similar.
Next Week: CHAC RifleNext week comes a brand new firearm addition to the workshop - the CHAC Rifle. This will be available to purchase and take on prospects just like the other workshop gear. Check out the patch next week for this new weapon.
Your support makes these updates possible.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/
Changelog v2.3.7.141824
New Content
Details
- Added UI icon that displays when game is saving (for host)
- Default auto-save frequency is now 10 mintues (increased from 1 minute)
- Escape menu's 'time since last save' is now displayed in minutes if greater than 120s
- Added gameplay setting (and dedicated server config) to control frequency of auto-saves
Fixed
Details
- Added ExtractorDrillSpeed_+% to virtual stats
- Fixed bug where flamethrowers could break the sledgehammer rocks
- Fix display of health for 'Healthy Maverick' and 'Robust Explorer'
- Put some more object lifecycle checks around AuraManager and child UModifierComponent objects
- Fix spelling of Hemorrhage on Stats tooltip text
- Fixed swimming in cave and seeing cave worm
- Genercize 'CarcassDrop' to 'UtilitySlotDrop' and duplicate Carcass equippable row as StasisBag row and assign accordingly, allowing for better filtering of Animal Carcasses
- Remove animal carcass entries from ItemTemplate that don't need to be there
- Remove obsolete Prime Meat data that was largely replaced by Giant Steak data
- Fix stage 2 display value of Robust Explorer talent
- Fix typo 'weakesses' => 'weaknesses'
- Change stat for FallDamageResistance to display as 'Fall Damage Resistance', not 'Fall Resistance'
- Tweak the gravestone ragdolling for when player corpse are kicked from instanced level and CPU high during load
- Remove some extraneous logs from BP_Gravestone
- Fix an issue where items with linked inventories saved in instanced levels would be orphaned (alterations missing). Eject player grave stone (as well as corpse) from instanced levels when last player leaves the instanced level
- Add carcass carry setup validation for ItemsStatic
- Corrected Dog hitable rewards to match update
- Remove duplicated Focusable rows for Boar, Spider and BatDog. Set Spider to not be carryable (gross). Set Tame Dogs to be carryable (sad) and fix up busted Deployable data. Remove erroneous Meshable data. Fixed carcass rows not pointing to Carcass audio row. Change Cow and Calf to be skinnable with T1 knives
- Fix Broadcast node in HarvestBones function for GOAP Corpse not being fed Item data, causing errors on PlayerTracker when harvesting bones
- Reoriganised Sleep Screen UI
Future Content
Details
- Updated out-of-bounds texture for Outpost_012
- Enable one-file-per-actor support for Outpost_012
- Adding Polymerizer running and deploy audio. Not currently fully set up so will need to implement once it is
- Outpost_012 - added new cave entrance BP with correct materials and replaced in map to fix wrong material in generated sublevels
- Outpost_012 - replaced static mesh cave entrances with BP versions (this is why the cave scanner wasn't working)
- Outpost_012 - decal and landscap smoothing fixes, applied far shadows to macros and impassable meshes
- Added mehses, materials and textures for chopped versions of all 4 variants of GT_Dead_Tree, as well as the burnt IM mehses, materials and textures. Still need to add chopped versions of the burnt trees, as well as add proper Data Table setup
- Fixed issue which caused log spam when chopping down tree segments with item rewards that weren't guaranteed (palms for example)
- Remove testing instance level content from Outpost009
- Fix streaming distance settings on Outpost009
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Adding chainsaw start idle start etc layers and events etc
- Stomper - Fixed GFur, Added corpse animbp, added control rigs, fixed physics asset, added jump montage
- Adding first assets for chainsaw. Rev up, rev down, loop, crunch, impact etc
- Add unique AISpawnMap for Outpost012. Remove unrelated SpawnRules from Outpost012 setup. Updated DecalProjection tooling to auto pull landscape size settings
- Added out-of-bounds texture for Outpost012
- Fixed issue where invalid map bounds would cause player to load in at 0,0,0
- Temporarily set rough bounds values for WIP maps
- Added validation to prevent minimap bounds values from being invalid
- Outpost_012 - polished cave placement and entrances to fix switchbacks, fixed floating rocks
- Remove Item.Plant tag on Banana Bread and featurelocked ItemsStatic row. Change Plants category in FieldGuide to be standard width instead of narrow
- Add Flat Solar panels for Homestead. Setup SolarPanel as a base class. Add sockets for roof pieces (except Thatch, not supported)
- Elysium - decal painting and landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Stomper Matriarch - Implementation
- Fixed fade on the DM materials for GT_Stick_Tree variants
- Fix DT level bounds for Terrain_021 and Outpost_12
- Update BaseInstancedMapInspector to include checks for world bounds that are not set. Add Actor to Outpost_012
- Finalized GT_Dead_Tree variants will all meshes, including burnt versions, and added all assets to the FLOD Data Table
- Updated NPC sk meshes and BPs
- Added VFX to BP_Crude_Oil_Refiner
- Adding polymerizer audio to BP.To be worked on and fine tuned
- Added 3 wild variants of the KiwiFruit plant, with all SMs, DMs, materials, textures, FTs, BPs and Data Table entries
- Adding stomper footstep, attack notifys and other adjustments and notifys
- Removed Nav Blocker, Orange Quad, Elysium
- ELY2 - Adding new Quest Markers
- Setup for ELY6
- Setup for ELY5
- Setup of ELY4
- ELY2 - Adding 3 new prebuilt structures (Epsilon, Delta, Lab)
- ELY2 - Adding 4 new quest items (Notes Epsilon, Delta, Laptop, Swamp Map)
- ELY2 - Added Quest Markers & Tags to Elysium and Setup Session Flags for NPC's
- Adding Quest & Talent Setup for ELY3
- Fixing inworld tooltip placement for the natural oil refiner
- Setting up Natural Oil Refiner Icon and Deployable Setup
- Adding Polymeriser Icon
- Shifting Nuclear Centrifuge and Generator to T5
- Adjusting names for Nucelar Reactor & Centrifuge
- Adding Icon and Deployable Setup for Crude Oil Power Generator, also setting up running animation
- Hooking up Fan animation for the crude oil refiner when the device is active
- Checkover of crude oil refiner, added preview mesh and icon, also fixed in world ui interaction location
- Setting up Pump Jack AnimBP, Taking new Icon and Fixing Deployable Setup
- Add or update icons for over 40 items. Add Fireplace IconEditor scene. Remove dummy entries hiding icon work still remaining to be done. Several corrections to Feature Level or tags for FieldGuide purposes
- Added DEP_Natural_Oil_Refiner_T5 with destructible and populated BP
- Mushroom Trees and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Adding stomper attack WIP audio, event and data table setup
- Added new recipe classification icons
- Fixed a typo in biome name for ELY
- Updated Sand scuttle physics asset and physical material
- Raptor Juvenile - Checklist fixes
- Added descriptive flavour text for Frostfall and Aquaticus outposts
- Added first-pass mining laser implementation
- Elysium - foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Improved Ghost Croc skinning and physics asset
- Ghost Croc - Increased scale to 2.0 and fixed movement mapping and added new attack montage with faster attacks so he could hit
- Stomper move light audio, move fast audio, events and notifys on all actions
- Fixes for new 'tag based crafting'. Fix 'No Icon' for frozen ore when crafting. Fix various 'tea/coffee' icons show the thermos with a question mark rather than ingredients. Fix refresh issue with stack output count when recipe processing is interrupted
- Remove Slinker GFur setup from Reaver BP
- Storca - Updated feet sliding and collider sizes
- Adding stomper howl audio, event and anim notif
- Updated Yeti physics asset and removed extra unused physics assets
- Updated slinker skeleton with new bones for the storca ears
- Updated Storca physicas asset and updated the creature materials in the BP
- Fixing Non-interactive recipe elements so it works correctly with tag based crafting elements
- Add icons for Stomper carcass
- Fixed 'Advanced Supplemental Filtration Attachment' pointing to wrong Itemable row (non-advanced version). Fixed spelling of Helmet in ItemsStatic
- Remove broken ItemTemplate data from TagBasedCrafting merge
- Minor adjustment on smoke opacity for Ruby hit VFX
- Radiation FX lessen emissive intensity at night time
- Swamp Hopping Creature - Added carcass
- Updated Storca LODs
- Hopping Creature - Added proper carcass mesh on death
- Merged TagBasedCrafting dev stream into trunk
- Hopping Creature - Added hopping creature ragdoll
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Adding stomper jump audio event and notifications
- Adding stomper stomps audio, event and animation notifys
- Elysium - foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Added all SMs, materials and textures for 6 variants of SM_SW_Mushroom_Tree, as well as 4 trunk variants
- Updated NPC Mo sk mesh - added clothing data
- Storca - Implementation
- Fix redirectors for Irratiated Prospector assets
- Adding stomper footstep notifies
- Adding stomper idle close and far audio, event and data table setup
- Added hopping creature bones and carcass art assets
- Added new Ruby voxel physical material, enabled new NS hit VFX
- Slinker Juvenile - Implementation
- Move LavaLakeLights to Persistent level as they're not currently setup for build generated level process
- Added first pass NPC Mo sk mesh, materials and textures, updated BP_Mission_NPC_DH_Mo
- Added LODs for the Stroca and it's bones. Created carcass SK
- Fix cave light settings on OP009. Fixed Lava lakes/rivers not having Lava Lights enabled. Folder organization
- Fixed issue with wood rings material for the GT_Dead_Trees, where the matrial wasn't affected by the wind. Also fixed collision presets on the trees FTs
- Submitting initial texture and SM files for the Mushroom Tree migration from PHX
- Added DEP_Crude_Oil_Generator_T5, with destructible and animation, also populated BP
- Ruby voxel hit FX
- Added Storca art assets to the project
- Cliff, Landscape Pass in Swamp and respawn pods, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Updated ELY mission descriptions
- Updated outpost description text to better reflect their experience
- Raptor - Fixed feet sliding on all raptors. Also added proper carcass row to giant roach
- Corrected spelling of Focusing Barrel. Remove whitespace after Rending Rail
- Adjustments to pump jack volumes and spacializer settings. Adding spline audio sounds for oil to BP
- Elysium - swapped caves for DLC2 variants, foliage painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Completed slinker juvie Gfur setup
- Ely LC caves (DLC2 variants) - fixed switchback on MED_004, adjusted voxel positions in MED_006 and SML_002
- WIP on oil geyser VFX to transfer to pump jack
- Added LC variant material for Cliff_002, Added duplicate LC caves + prefabs for Ely
- General stats DT cleanup. Remove redundant/incorrect Meta Notes. Formatting fixes. Category fixes. Name corrections on creatures
- Mushroom Trees and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Giant Roach - Added missing corpse animbp
- Added VFX and material emissive intensity when activated to BP_Crude_Oil_Power_Generator
- Added WIP Gfur groom for slinker juvie
- Giant Roach - Added relevant montages
- Adding pump jack audio loop, 1shot end sounds, 1 shot groan, deploy audio, On and Off
- Updated the Pygmy Lop with the correct carcass textures and fur mask from the new snow variant
- Added art assets for the Snow Pygmy Lop. Updated BP Gfur Settings
- Giant Roach - Base implementation (no montages)
- Correcting polymerizer audio to play multicast for clients and adjustments to deploy audio and adding seamless loop
- Animation layer for T5 oil powered generator. Audio events and notify
- Fixed issue where chainsaw idle SFX were playing while walking when out of fuel
- Added the jump, swim, and eat animations for the Reaver
- Better transitional chainsaw start point loops. Adjustments to chainsaw events and volumes, adding all footstep notifiers etc
- Added DEP_Organic_Extractor_T5 with destructible and populated BP
- Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium
- Various updates on LODs, texture settings, and physical materials across the Dangerous Horizons creatures
- Stomper idle audiuo general movements audio, events and notifys
- Updated slinker LODs and physical materials
- Elysium - added mission 03 cave to Geothermal, on persistent level for now
- Adding stomper death, flinch and footstep adjustments and various improvements
- Update FocusedItemInfo UMG after CarcassDrop was renamed to UtilitySlotDrop
- Giant Roach - Updated AnimBP. Added lean/turn locomotion
- Updated Stomper physical materials. Added all new creature meshs and textures to the correct texture collections
- Mining laser now overheats
- Mining laser no longer adds mined resources to player's inventory
- Mining laser and drill arrows now apply mining efficiency stat(s) appropriately
- Mining laser and drill arrows now spawn dropped resources near the hit location instead of above voxel
- Halved mining radius of mining laser
- Setting up oil geyser node materials and FX
- Updated Sand Wyrn Queen LODs and physical material
- Adding oil refiner audio loop, event and BP Imp
- Updated Stomper and Stomper matriach LODs. Assigned the correct meshs to the Stomper Matriach carcass BP
Changed files in this update