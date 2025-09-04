Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Game Update Announcement

【1】This update introduces our tenth female character—Luna! As the director of the Plant Research Institute, she is a master of botany, highly knowledgeable, and comes with a captivating storyline. Interact with Luna to explore her intriguing narrative and enjoy enriched game content!

Bug Fixes

【1】Fixed the issue where other interfaces would pop up while planting plants.

【2】Fixed the issue where the Happiness Handbook reward could not be claimed after completing Ashley’s storyline.

【3】Fixed the occasional issue where the next event could not be activated after completing an event.

【4】Fixed the occasional issue where the mouse could not move after switching screens.

Feature Optimizations

【1】Added mini-map display for the sheep-finding task.

【2】Added the ability to change the player’s nickname in the library.

【3】Adjusted 5 cooking functions to grant special Buffs to the protagonist after use.

【4】Added a completion marker for crafted recipes.

【5】After completing Luna’s event, she will water the farmland in front of the Plant Research Institute.