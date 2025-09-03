PATCH NOTES v0.5g

9/2/2025

GENERAL UPDATES

- Pixelation art pass

Note: As stated above we're doing our first pass at art cohesion (we had several different people work on art) to give us a precise style. We're going for a look akin to our lvl 3 map Deep Forest for our enemy assets. Let us know what you think.

- Sell All only sells filtered items now

CAMPAIGN UPDATES

Lvl 5 Crystal Ruins - LEVEL UPDATED

- Added and removed a sections of this level to make it feel more diverse and having a feeling of progress. Should feel like less of a slog and more of an experience. Overall layout and design is much different, feedback appreciated.

- Adding "waituntilallenemiesdead" function to three areas to prevent overwhelming of units on screen

- New shield mob added for unit diversity

- Elite Crystal Targeted Gunners HP 440,000 -> 400,000

- Hover 5 Bolts now target you

- Dive Bolts now target you

Lvl 6 Outpost

- Increased mob destiny per wave and reduced some time in between to make the level feel more action packed.

- Added more Space Jelly's but they attack less often.

- Boss Cultist Drillship:

- HP 3,600,000 -> 4,600,000

- Speed Increased from 6 - 9

Lvl 7 Red Planet

- Added one Elite Chomper near end of level to improve a dead spot

Lvl 9 Junkyard

- Scouts projectile speed increased

- Gunners projectile speed increased

- Increased the lock on rate of Battleships wave attack from 1.75s - 1.25s

Lvl 10 Black Dunes

- NEW BOSS FLOATING TANK COMPLETE - Give it a whirl! (Hasn't been balanced yet)

Lvl 13 Graveyard

- Undead Car HP 900,000 -> 1,300,000

- Boss: Crystal Defender HP 2,000,000 -> 4,300,000

Lvl 15 Scorched Earth

- Added New 3rd type of Giant Defender section after the gauntlet to spice up the middle of the map a bit.

- Removed several X Laser mobs from platform / puzzle section near the end to make it less oppressive

- Phase 1 of RAVEN fight will be in!

ENERGY PASS

Note: All abilities outside primary weapons will have an energy cost. We'd like to give agency to energy regen rolls, energy reduction, and flat energy bonus affixes making these more desirable.

Engineer Frame

ALL Drones Energy Cost: 0 -> 4000

Note: The Engineer Frame was scaling quite well and drones didn't have a lot of downsides. Giving them all a small energy cost to keep their not fully free.

Bomber Frame

Shrapnel Mine: Bomb

- Energy Cost: 0 -> 4000

- Base Damage: 2000 -> 8000

- Explosion Damage: 3000 -> 2250

- NEW: Shrapnel now Pierces, main Bomb does not.

Note: Single target damage is much higher especially when combining the explosion on top of a target. Additionally the AOE chip damage does well at chunking or out right killing smaller mobs.

Homing Missile Payload: Bomb

- Energy Cost: 0 -> 4000

- Damage: 3000 -> 3500

- NEW: Missiles now Pierce

Note: With Shrapnel piercing I thought it would be fun to experiment and add piercing to the Missiles as well, and I was right! Let me know how this feels, I like it a lot better this way.

Shattering Crystal: Bomb

- Energy Cost: 0 -> 6000

- Area of Effect Damage: 2000 -> 2500

- Cooldown: 6s -> 9s

- NEW: Main Bomb now Pierces

Note: This will persist and continue to throw out AOE damage and deal a heavy blow as it travels.

Weapons

Gatling Gun: Secondary

- Energy Cost: 0 -> 3000

Homing Missile Array: Secondary

- Energy Cost: 0 -> 3000

Energy Sapping Ammo: Ship Mod

- Now has: -1000 Shield

Note: Want players who use this to solve their energy issues to build around it with a negative and not just a positive.

Energy Affixes: Roll Updates

- Energy Bonus: 5000 / 10000 -> 6500 / 16500

- Energy Regen: 20 / 60 -> 40 / 100

- Energy Reduction: 3% / 5% -> 4% / 8%

Note: Want the Bonus Energy rolls to feel really impactful when you high roll so added onto the high end. Wanted Energy Regen to feel more consistent and valuable but not being the only thing you'd want. Increased the bottom and the top end of the Energy Reduction rolls to make it more consistent but also chase high end rolls making them feel impactful when you get 7-8%.

OTHER BALANCE

Homing Missiles: Primary

- Damage: 4000 - 4250

- Attack Rate: 0.3 -> 0.285

- Projectile Speed: 11.0 -> 13.0

Wave Gun: Primary

- Damage: 2150 -> 2400

- Attack Rate: 0.15 -> 0.16

Note: Trying to make this weapon less reliant on procs to deal damage, but keeping its fast attack speed.

Chakram: Secondary

- Cooldown: 4.0s -> 3.5

Note: Want this to feel more spammable

EMP Blast: Defensive Weapon

- Energy Cost: 12500 -> 16500

- Cooldown: 7s -> 8s

Note: Made this slightly too good, keeping the utility of it but adding more of a energy cost for it.

Force Field: Defensive Weapon

- Shield Duration: 1.5s -> 1.75s

Shield Projector: Defensive Weapon

- Energy Cost: 15000 -> 11500

- Cooldown: 14s -> 12s

Note: While this choice is good, the others stand out a bit more. Attempting to make it fall in line as another desirable choice.

Phase Engine: Engine

- Energy Cost: 12500 -> 13500

- Cooldown: 8s -> 9s

Jump Engine: Engine

- Energy Cost: 4000 -> 5000

- Cooldown: 4s- 5.5s

- IFrames: 0.55s - 0.45s

Note: This was performing slightly too well since its new changes, toning it down a bit.

Heavy Armor: Armor Mod

- Heath Bonus: 8500 -> 7500

- NEW Shield Bonus: +550

Note: Reducing the total HP but adding a shield mod should make this feel more well rounded for the loss of speed.

Lunarite Armor: Armor Mod

- NEW Shield Regen: +300s

Note: This is a run of the mill basic armor, but flat 5000 HP isn't enough to make it appealing, hoping a little armor regen helps favor this armor more. Might need a bit more tweaky will keep an eye on it.

BUG FIXES

- fix buffs not being removed if you are able to apply a second instance before the first expires

- fix not being able to roll the max value on stats

- fix upgrade item flow issue where upgrading an unequipped item sometimes equips the item