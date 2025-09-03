- Fixed white box in outfit preview after saving for the first time
- Fixed player able to shoot during duel countdown
- Fixed TriNox ammo issue
- Fixed controls not switching back to keyboard and mouse
- Fixed wrong button showing for arena teleporter
- Fixed cursor randomly disappearing on keyboard and mouse
- Fixed wrong bullet spawn when flicking (controller)
- Added Notification controls/handling for gamepad/controllers
- Moved kill notifications completely into local (P2P, players detect when other players are killed)
- Kill events (logs and notifs) now come from killer
- Death events (logs and notifs) now come from victim
- Kill leaderboard now works
- Added currency on kill now works
- Added head and mask sprites to kill logs
- Added highlight active weapon slot
- Updated SMG fire rate
Patch v0.6.7
