3 September 2025 Build 19834081 Edited 3 September 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed white box in outfit preview after saving for the first time
  • Fixed player able to shoot during duel countdown
  • Fixed TriNox ammo issue
  • Fixed controls not switching back to keyboard and mouse
  • Fixed wrong button showing for arena teleporter
  • Fixed cursor randomly disappearing on keyboard and mouse
  • Fixed wrong bullet spawn when flicking (controller)
  • Added Notification controls/handling for gamepad/controllers
  • Moved kill notifications completely into local (P2P, players detect when other players are killed)
  • Kill events (logs and notifs) now come from killer
  • Death events (logs and notifs) now come from victim
  • Kill leaderboard now works
  • Added currency on kill now works
  • Added head and mask sprites to kill logs
  • Added highlight active weapon slot
  • Updated SMG fire rate

