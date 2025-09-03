1. Avoidance Banner: Changed to +8 Shield
2. Spirit-Absorbing Pearl: Cost reduced to 1. Upgraded version gains a new effect: “Restore 2 HP when successfully capturing a spirit.”
3. Night Parade of a Hundred Demons: Cost changed to 2, now consumes fixed HP. Upgraded version deals double damage.
4. Mischievous Imp: After each attack, it jumps 3 tiles toward its starting point.
5. Blood Sacrifice Recovery: Cost reduced to 1. Upgraded version reduced to 0 cost.
6. Forbidden Spell Reversion: Effect now applies to all spirits, not just dangerous ones.
7. Practice Room card reward changes:
Difficulty 1: No longer always gives a starting card, now gives a random card instead.
Difficulty 2 and above: Random cards given will be Enlightened versions.
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.089 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
