1. Avoidance Banner: Changed to +8 Shield

2. Spirit-Absorbing Pearl: Cost reduced to 1. Upgraded version gains a new effect: “Restore 2 HP when successfully capturing a spirit.”

3. Night Parade of a Hundred Demons: Cost changed to 2, now consumes fixed HP. Upgraded version deals double damage.

4. Mischievous Imp: After each attack, it jumps 3 tiles toward its starting point.

5. Blood Sacrifice Recovery: Cost reduced to 1. Upgraded version reduced to 0 cost.

6. Forbidden Spell Reversion: Effect now applies to all spirits, not just dangerous ones.

7. Practice Room card reward changes:

Difficulty 1: No longer always gives a starting card, now gives a random card instead.

Difficulty 2 and above: Random cards given will be Enlightened versions.