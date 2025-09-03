 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19833934
Update notes via Steam Community

1.修改了所有怪物的数据

--降低前期难度

--提高了后期难度

2.优化了升星系统

---角色每颗星造成的所有伤害+1%

---角色每颗星使受到的所有伤害-0.1%

3.修复了新周目不保留角色额外技能系数的问题

4.修复了新角色生命成长公式不正确的问题

5.对符文做了修改，对失效的符文做了修改

6.其他忘记了

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2897561
