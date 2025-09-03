1.修改了所有怪物的数据
--降低前期难度
--提高了后期难度
2.优化了升星系统
---角色每颗星造成的所有伤害+1%
---角色每颗星使受到的所有伤害-0.1%
3.修复了新周目不保留角色额外技能系数的问题
4.修复了新角色生命成长公式不正确的问题
5.对符文做了修改，对失效的符文做了修改
6.其他忘记了
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.修改了所有怪物的数据
--降低前期难度
--提高了后期难度
2.优化了升星系统
---角色每颗星造成的所有伤害+1%
---角色每颗星使受到的所有伤害-0.1%
3.修复了新周目不保留角色额外技能系数的问题
4.修复了新角色生命成长公式不正确的问题
5.对符文做了修改，对失效的符文做了修改
6.其他忘记了
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update