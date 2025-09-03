Just before the Early Access launch, I updated the demo a few hours ago in parallel. Both apps are generally the same, aside from the demo's limitations. However, this will soon change as Early Access expands beyond Nesoi Island. The next location may be Arctic — though perhaps a bit early, as it presents some serious challenges! In any case, expect new biomes and environments.

Some of the more important changes in the current demo version:

Fixes:

Fixed ladder movement bug

Fixed getting up in error-prone areas (to be confirmed)

Backpacks no longer fall through the floor in the transport base

Various UI fixes (not all critical)

New features:

Health & safety warning added at game start and on the Steam page

First cave added — more to come

Largest building for exploration so far: the Comm Center, now with elevator access

That’s what I recall for now — more details soon!

Best regards, and I encourage you to take on the challenge in Early Access! – Pawel, author Nesoi

Nesoi Comm Center