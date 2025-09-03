Thanks to everyone who’s been playing the new update over the past week and letting me know about any bugs you come across. This latest set of fixes should make the current build a lot more stable for folks before we continue adding more content in the future.
Spirit World Gameplay
- Fixed an issue that was causing the tutorial to be skipped for some players
- Breakable pots are breakable once again
- Lunar Rot timer now immediately is set to zero when you clear a room
- Running into a Point of Interest pickup after it’s already been triggered should no longer trigger pickup vfx
- Boss doors should no longer have incorrect icons sometimes
- The boss door that appears in the Debtor’s Chamber has the correct icon color now
- Added more checks to ensure boss doors spawn at the correct time
- Added more checks to ensure chamber exits cannot lead from Earthen Ruins to Wooden Refuge before the player had beaten the first boss
- Enemies no longer permanently have water reflections after the player visits the Lotus Sea for the first time
- Added more checks to avoid getting the camera shake effect stuck on screen for too long
Ancestral Gifts
- Unwavering (Qamar): no longer can reduce your dash distance below 1 unit, to prevent certain chambers from having impassable gaps
Narrative
- Removed some placeholder portraits in the Scavengers story event
- NPCs now spawn a bit more spread out if they have story events in the same location
- Moved Gina’s default story location to avoid her spawning behind a tree
- Terracotta Warrior’s default dialogue in Debtor’s Chamber now only occurs 33% of the time instead of 100%
- Terracotta Warrior has a new story event when Tengu enemies appear in the Debtor’s Chamber for the first time
- Fixed incorrect text in Wooden Refuge journal entry
- Fixed missing text in Earthen Ruins journal entry
Shops
- Boba Store now deducts money correctly
- Clothing Store now works again when shoes are on sale
- Robin clone is no longer visible in Clothing Store
- Missing foreground visuals in Sushi Restaurant were re-added
Upgrade Systems
- Narakan Loom tutorial now ignores the Debt-Blow upgrade when notifying you about your first new upgrade, since it is unlocked for free through a story event
- Opening the Narakan Loom will no longer immediately upgrade the first upgrade if you have enough Sycee.
- It's no longer possible to refocus a Gift Upgrade envelope while the menu is playing its closing sequence
- Focus Thoughts is set back to being immediately available to access
Saving and Loading
- Training Chamber starts unblocked if loading a save game where you’ve unblocked it
- Loading a save from Wooden Refuge no longer incorrectly spawns player in Earthen Ruins
- Player resources now immediately show correctly on the HUD after loading a save game, instead of updating the next time a resource is collected
- Quitting to the menu, starting a new game and then skipping the intro no longer causes the game to get stuck
- Boss health bar no longer incorrectly appears when loading a save game into a boss chamber where the boss has already been defeated
- Loading into a completed chamber, quitting the game, then loading that same save no longer loads you into an uncompleted version of that chamber
- Added more checks to ensure Ancestral Gift upgrade levels are accurate after loading a save game
Controllers
- XBOX controllers now have correct default settings for left stick movement
