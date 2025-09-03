Spirit World Gameplay

Fixed an issue that was causing the tutorial to be skipped for some players



Breakable pots are breakable once again



Lunar Rot timer now immediately is set to zero when you clear a room



timer now immediately is set to zero when you clear a room Running into a Point of Interest pickup after it’s already been triggered should no longer trigger pickup vfx



pickup after it’s already been triggered should no longer trigger pickup vfx Boss doors should no longer have incorrect icons sometimes



The boss door that appears in the Debtor’s Chamber has the correct icon color now



has the correct icon color now Added more checks to ensure boss doors spawn at the correct time



Added more checks to ensure chamber exits cannot lead from Earthen Ruins to Wooden Refuge before the player had beaten the first boss



to before the player had beaten the first boss Enemies no longer permanently have water reflections after the player visits the Lotus Sea for the first time



for the first time Added more checks to avoid getting the camera shake effect stuck on screen for too long



Ancestral Gifts

Unwavering (Qamar): no longer can reduce your dash distance below 1 unit, to prevent certain chambers from having impassable gaps



Narrative

Removed some placeholder portraits in the Scavengers story event



story event NPCs now spawn a bit more spread out if they have story events in the same location



Moved Gina’s default story location to avoid her spawning behind a tree



default story location to avoid her spawning behind a tree Terracotta Warrior’s default dialogue in Debtor’s Chamber now only occurs 33% of the time instead of 100%



default dialogue in now only occurs 33% of the time instead of 100% Terracotta Warrior has a new story event when Tengu enemies appear in the Debtor’s Chamber for the first time



has a new story event when enemies appear in the for the first time Fixed incorrect text in Wooden Refuge journal entry



journal entry Fixed missing text in Earthen Ruins journal entry



Shops

Boba Store now deducts money correctly



now deducts money correctly Clothing Store now works again when shoes are on sale



now works again when shoes are on sale Robin clone is no longer visible in Clothing Store



clone is no longer visible in Missing foreground visuals in Sushi Restaurant were re-added



Upgrade Systems

Narakan Loom tutorial now ignores the Debt-Blow upgrade when notifying you about your first new upgrade, since it is unlocked for free through a story event



tutorial now ignores the upgrade when notifying you about your first new upgrade, since it is unlocked for free through a story event Opening the Narakan Loom will no longer immediately upgrade the first upgrade if you have enough Sycee .



will no longer immediately upgrade the first upgrade if you have enough . It's no longer possible to refocus a Gift Upgrade envelope while the menu is playing its closing sequence



envelope while the menu is playing its closing sequence Focus Thoughts is set back to being immediately available to access



Saving and Loading

Training Chamber starts unblocked if loading a save game where you’ve unblocked it



starts unblocked if loading a save game where you’ve unblocked it Loading a save from Wooden Refuge no longer incorrectly spawns player in Earthen Ruins



no longer incorrectly spawns player in Player resources now immediately show correctly on the HUD after loading a save game, instead of updating the next time a resource is collected



Quitting to the menu, starting a new game and then skipping the intro no longer causes the game to get stuck



Boss health bar no longer incorrectly appears when loading a save game into a boss chamber where the boss has already been defeated



Loading into a completed chamber, quitting the game, then loading that same save no longer loads you into an uncompleted version of that chamber



Added more checks to ensure Ancestral Gift upgrade levels are accurate after loading a save game



Controllers

XBOX controllers now have correct default settings for left stick movement



Hi folks!Thanks to everyone who’s been playing the new update over the past week and letting me know about any bugs you come across. This latest set of fixes should make the current build a lot more stable for folks before we continue adding more content in the future.