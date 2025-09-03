New Boss: We have added a new final boss to the game.

Now you will randomly face one of the two final bosses when you choose the “challenge divinity” option at the end of the run (after you unlock that)



We are planning to add a final boss that thematically fits each of the cult families so expect more bosses to be added to the rotation as we update the game!



This also means the unlock condition for the final bosses will change somewhat in the future, but for now as all of them are not in the game yet the unlock conditions are simple!

New background select screen: We have overhauled the background select screen now and made it more stylized.

You will now scroll the possible backgrounds (the ones you have unlocked) and then choose a follower before moving to the map select screen



We felt like the original screen was a bit simple and didn't fit our theme so the overhaul brings a bit more style to this screen!

Player auto-attack: We noticed that with certain followers getting started on a run was just much more difficult than with others. But once you got a level or two invested into your followers or got more followers, the run seemed to balance out.

To help get over that starting peak of difficulty we have added an auto-attack that the character you control does now



This attack will do enough damage to kill enemies at the starting level or two, but it does not scale, so the damage it does will decrease as the enemies start to get stronger

New backgrounds: We have added three new backgrounds for you to unlock and play with! We are planning on adding more backgrounds with each update so be on the lookout for them.



Some minor changes:

All bosses have been made a little tougher, this will make it so that no fights are over instantly



Tweaked the effect of bleed on bosses



Added indicator when you are able to unlock something from the Ancient Library



Added button to hold to restart the current run



General tweaks to follower damage to make them all more viable



Balancing tweaks to existing backgrounds



General performance improvements



Hello Founders,Today we have released our second early access update to the game, which adds a significant amount of new content! We have added a new final boss to give players more variety in what they can fight at the end of the run. We have overhauled the background and follower selection screen. We have added an auto-attack that the player controlled character does! And we have added new backgrounds. For more details please read below: