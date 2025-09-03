-Fixed a bug where the Chaos Cabbage of Survival didn't activate at the start of the run
-Fixed a bug where Origami had no effect in Slot 3
-Kryptos encounter was missing two localized dialogue lines
-Fixed some UI alignment issues on certain languages
Super Cabbage Kabumi 0.5.6
