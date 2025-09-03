 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19833647 Edited 3 September 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug where the Chaos Cabbage of Survival didn't activate at the start of the run
-Fixed a bug where Origami had no effect in Slot 3
-Kryptos encounter was missing two localized dialogue lines
-Fixed some UI alignment issues on certain languages

Changed files in this update

Depot 3977131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link